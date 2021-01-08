NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on James Harden Trade, Heat, Draymond Green, More

1 of 3

Richard Carson/Associated Press

One of the hottest topics around the NBA is whether the Houston Rockets will trade superstar guard James Harden. The 31-year-old former MVP made it known that he wanted to be dealt in December, but he remains on the team and has played in five of the Rockets' first six games.

The Miami Heat have been among the teams connected to Harden trade rumors. ESPN's Brian Windhorst recently stated on his Hoop Collective podcast that he thought the Miami Heat had the assets to get a deal done if they wanted, noting he thought Houston would trade Harden in exchange for guard Tyler Herro and forward Duncan Robinson. It turns out, though, it might take more than that from Miami.

On Tuesday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported that the Rockets "actually want more significant assets" from the Heat in any potential Harden trade. Jackson shared that a source said Miami was open to dealing "a couple of its young players," potentially a 2025 first-round draft pick and veterans Andre Iguodala and Kelly Olynyk, both of whom "would be needed to facilitate the trade from a cap standpoint."

"But the Rockets want more," Jackson wrote. "Even if the Heat offered Herro, Robinson, Precious Achiuwa, KZ Okpala, Iguodala, Olynyk and first-round picks in 2025 and 2027, I'm not sure that would be enough to satisfy the Rockets."

If that's the case, then perhaps Harden won't be heading to Miami. Of course, trade negotiations can always take different turns, so this situation could change as we get deeper into the season. Regardless, if he's not traded beforehand, the rumors are likely to continue right up until March's trade deadline.