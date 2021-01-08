College Football Championship 2021: Odds, Prop Bets for Ohio State vs. Alabama

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Ohio State Buckeyes have put up high point totals on a consistent basis during the college football season.

Each participant in the College Football Playoff National Championship is capable of eclipsing the 40-point mark, which is why the over/under line for Monday's game has been set so high.

The team props for the SEC and Big Ten champions reflect that as well, as Alabama's over/under lies just above 40 and Ohio State sits at 33.5

In the playoff era, four of the six national championship winners scored over 40 points, including the last two title-winning sides.

If the 2021 edition lives up to the projected totals, Monday's game has the potential to be the highest-scoring title clash of the playoff era.

National Championship Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook



Spread: Alabama (-9)

Over/Under: 75.5

Money Line: Alabama (-286; bet $286 to win $100); Ohio State (+225; bet $100 to win $225)

Top Prop Bets

Alabama Team Total Points Over 41.5

By Alabama's lofty offensive standards, the 31-point output in the Rose Bowl was a bit disappointing.

The Crimson Tide controlled the contest against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, but they did not blow them away on the scoreboard, as they did with plenty of their SEC opponents.

Nick Saban's team scored over 40 points in 10 of its 11 conference games and hit the 50-point mark on six occasions.

Since Ohio State's defense is far from perfect, the Crimson Tide should have a chance to eclipse their projected team total of 41.5 points.

The Buckeyes allowed four of their seven opponents to score over 25 points, and Clemson wracked up 28 points in the Sugar Bowl against Ryan Day's side.

Alabama possesses a much more dynamic offense than any of Ohio State's previous opposition, as it has three players who finished in the top five of the Heisman Trophy voting.

Najee Harris and DeVonta Smith will be tasked with making the majority of the big plays, but Mac Jones can spread the ball around to others. In the Rose Bowl win, the quarterback completed multiple passes to six of his teammates and seven Alabama players caught a pass.

If Jones keeps the Ohio State secondary off balance by spreading the ball around to the secondary targets around Smith, he could lead Alabama to a high points total.

If so, Alabama could become the fifth national champion in the playoff era to score at least 42 points in the national championship.

1st-Half Over 37.5 Points

The two teams started strong in their semifinal games. Ohio State scored a touchdown on two of its first three drives, while Alabama found the end zone on its first three series of the Rose Bowl.

If both teams open up the game at a high scoring pace, the first half over/under may end up as one of the easiest bets to cash on Monday.

Ohio State and Clemson combined for 28 first-quarter points in the Sugar Bowl. The Buckeyes did not make defensive adjustments to the Tigers' stars until the second quarter.

Alabama let up one first-half touchdown to Notre Dame, but the better game to base its first-half performance off of could be the SEC championship.

The Florida Gators produced 17 first-half points on December 19, with Kyle Trask using his abundance of offensive weapons to challenge Alabama's secondary to great effect.

Ohio State has the potential to wreak the same havoc through the likes of Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson and others who shined in the Sugar Bowl.

If Justin Fields tosses the ball around with ease before Alabama makes adjustments, the Buckeyes could go into the locker room with multiple touchdowns on the board.

The Crimson Tide can match any opponent's offensive numbers, and they can do so in a quick manner through Smith's speed and Harris' powerful rushing approach.

Alabama has 56 first-half points in its last two games, and if it continues to score at a high pace early in Monday's contest, the first-half over could clear with ease.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.

