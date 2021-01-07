    Malcolm Brogdon Pens Statement Condemning Discrimination After Capitol Breach

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IJanuary 8, 2021

    Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) plays against the New York Knicks during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    Michael Conroy/Associated Press

    Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon took to social media to discuss Wednesday's breach of the United States Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, saying the act was committed by "domestic terrorists and thugs." 

    In a letter posted to his Twitter account, Brogdon explained that a double standard of policing exists in America and pointed to the treatment of mostly white supporters of the president storming the Capitol as a blatant example. 

    "We see that restraint and discipline are possible," Brogdon wrote of law enforcement. "But only if you have a certain level of privilege. Yesterday was further proof that this country's issues of bias and discrimination run deep and they aren't going away."

    In unflinching terms, Brogdon demanded the perpetrators in Washington D.C. be arrested for sedition. The Pacers guard also called for the arrest of those responsible for the police shootings of Jacob Blake, Breonna Taylor and others.

    The native of Georgia went on to praise his home state for the "historic levels of Black voter participation" that helped flip the state blue in both the presidential and senate runoff elections. 

    "This shows that Black people share my belief that the democratic process is a critical tool for fighting systemic oppression and racism in America," Brogdon wrote. 

    The veteran's comments come as figures across the NBA continue to speak out on social justice issues. On Wednesday, the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics put out a joint statement, while the Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks took a knee on the court for ten seconds shortly after tipoff. 

    On Thursday, NBA coaches and athletes from Gregg Popovich to Kyle Lowry continued to use their voices to raise awareness of systemic racism throughout the country.

