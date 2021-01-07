Gregg Popovich: Pro-Trump Mob Breaching Capitol an Example of 'Miserable' Racism

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich called President Donald Trump "deranged" and "dangerous" after a pro-Trump mob breached the Capitol on Wednesday as the electoral college vote was being certified.

Speaking to reporters for the first time since the storming, Popovich decried an unjust system that disproportionately targets minority communities while white supporters of the president were able to invade Capitol Hill.

"There can't be a better obvious example of a system that is not fair as far as justice and equal rights are concerned." Popovich said. "I believe in all my heart that Trump enjoyed it. ... We can't forget the miserable example of racism, that was the biggest takeaway of the whole day."

The longtime coach has never shied away from weighing in on politics and has previously supported social justice movements within the NBA.

That was especially true last summer as protests over racial inequality and police brutality sprung up in cities across the United States following the killing of George Floyd by Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin.

While the country watched Wednesday as congressional leaders were evacuated from the Hill to an undisclosed secure location, Popovich remained stunned by the ability of the mob to easily take over the building.

"That doesn’t happen unless there’s a wink and a nod somewhere," Popovich theorized.

The coach also backed the notion of Vice President Mike Pence invoking the 25th Amendment to temporarily remove Trump from power, forcing Congress to vote on his fitness for office.

As he continued pointing to the evidence of what he called "debilitating racism" on display in Washington D.C., the 71-year-old refused to let Trump's alleged incitement of the events fall from public consciousness.

"Mr. Trump," Popovich said, "is not a well man."

The Spurs face the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. ET Thursday night.