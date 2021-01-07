Mets Rumors: Exec Calls NYM 'Superpower' Following Francisco Lindor Trade

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

At least one Major League Baseball executive believes Thursday's Francisco Lindor trade was just the start of good things to come for the New York Mets with Steve Cohen leading the way.

John Harper of SNY shared the executive's comments:

"I know it lines up as more like what the Dodgers did getting Mookie Betts, but to me it's the kind of thing the Yankees have done forever. The Mets took advantage of a small-market team in a difficult financial climate.

"They didn't have to give up anything resembling equal value because they have an owner with deep pockets who is willing to take on big salaries. I don't think they're done either. I'll be surprised if they don't sign (George) Springer too. It's pretty simple: they're a superpower now."

Cleveland announced it traded Lindor and pitcher Carlos Carrasco to the Mets for infielders Andres Gimenez and Amed Rosario, outfielder Isaiah Greene and pitcher Josh Wolf.

Another front office executive echoed similar sentiments to Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated:



"This is the signal that the Mets are going to be a big player in MLB, which is basically what they should have been a long time ago. They are going to be what the Yankees have been for so many years. For years nobody has made a final decision without calling the Yankees to see if they can get the last dollar. The Mets will be in the same position."

As Harper noted, Cohen is the richest owner in baseball and clearly looking to win now given the aggressive move in an offseason when other teams seem to be more worried about finances following a 2020 season that was upended by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mets also play in a big market and have a hungry fanbase that watched as its team missed the playoffs the last four years in the National League East.

While they may still be looking up at the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves and perhaps the San Diego Padres in the National League, they also may not be done.

Adding Springer would be a significant move, as he is a 31-year-old outfielder still in his prime with a World Series MVP, three All-Star selections and two Silver Sluggers. His potent bat alongside Lindor's at the top of the lineup would give the Mets the type of production that they've been missing in front of slugger Pete Alonso.

Lindor is a a four-time All-Star, two-time Gold Glover and two-time Silver Slugger as one of the best all-around talents in the league who can impact the game a number of ways.

Given the way rival executives spoke about the deal, expect the Mets to almost always be part of the discussion when players like that are available.