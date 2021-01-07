Lonzo Ball Says Playing Brother LaMelo for 1st Time Will Be 'A Lot of Fun'

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Congratulations, LaVar Ball. Two of your sons are about to play each other in an NBA game.

Lonzo Ball's New Orleans Pelicans are scheduled to face LaMelo Ball's Charlotte Hornets on Friday. It will be the first of what figures to be plenty of NBA showdowns between the two point guards, and the former is excited for the matchup.

"I think it's going to be a lot of fun," Lonzo said, per Will Guillory of The Athletic. "This is going to be our first time really playing against each other."

Both players are putting up similar numbers in the early going of the 2020-21 campaign with Lonzo averaging 13.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the 4-4 Pelicans and LaMelo averaging 12.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the 3-5 Hornets.

This is the only time the two teams are set to face each other in the currently released schedule, which is available through games in March, so bragging rights for multiple months will be on the line.