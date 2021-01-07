Mac Jones Named 2020 Davey O'Brien Award Winner over Trevor Lawrence, Kyle Trask

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

Alabama star Mac Jones won the Davey O'Brien Award, which is handed out to the best quarterback in the country, on Thursday:

In what can be termed a minor upset, Jones beat out Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Florida's Kyle Trask. Lawrence entered as the favorite, having finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting. Jones trailed closely behind in third.

Jones is the first Alabama quarterback to receive the O'Brien Award.

His profile has risen significantly since he was largely known as the guy who replaced an injured Tua Tagovailoa last season. The junior made a name for himself in 2020 after throwing for 4,036 yards, 36 touchdowns and four interceptions. His 203.0 passer rating was also first in FBS.

Jones' best performance came in the Crimson Tide's win over Texas A&M on Oct. 3. He went 20-of-27 for 435 yards, four touchdowns and an interception.

The presence of DeVonta Smith certainly made Jones' life easier. Smith became the first wide receiver since Desmond Howard in 1991 to win the Heisman.

Still, Jones broke Alabama's single-season passing record despite losing one of his best wideouts, Jaylen Waddle, after five games.

While Thursday's victory represents a nice feather in his cap, the Jacksonville, Florida, native probably doesn't consider his job done just yet. Alabama plays Ohio State on Monday night in the College Football National Championship Game.