DeVonta Smith Wins 2020 Maxwell Award over Trevor Lawrence, Mac Jones

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith was named the winner of the 2020 Maxwell Award on Thursday as the top player in college football as voted by the Maxwell Football Club panel.

Smith edged out fellow finalists Alabama quarterback Mac Jones and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.



It's the latest major award for Smith, who took home the Heisman Trophy on Tuesday night.

The 22-year-old was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year, the Associated Press College Football Player of the Year and the winner of the Paul Hornung Award. He was also voted an AP first-team All-American and has a chance to capture the national title with a Crimson Tide win over Ohio State.

Smith has recorded 105 catches for 1,641 yards and 20 touchdowns in 12 games. The Louisiana native also has tallied a rushing score and a punt-return TD heading into the College Football Playoff championship game on Monday.

It was likely his performance in the SEC title game—15 receptions for 184 yards and two scores—that put him over the top in the race for the sport's most coveted honors.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Smith, a top prospect for the 2021 NFL draft, joins a recent list of Maxwell Award winners that includes Derrick Henry, Lamar Jackson, Baker Mayfield, Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow.

The Maxwell Award has been handed out since 1937. Florida quarterback Tim Tebow (2007-08) and Notre Dame running back Johnny Lattner (1952-53) are the only players to win the award in back-to-back years. With all three of this year's finalists destined for the NFL, that group will remain intact heading toward the 2021 season.