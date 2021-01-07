    Alabama's DeVonta Smith Named 2020 Biletnikoff Award Winner

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 8, 2021
    Alerted 4m ago in the B/R App

    Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) looks on against Notre Dame during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
    Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

    Fresh off winning the 2020 Heisman Trophy, Alabama star DeVonta Smith has added the Biletnikoff Award to his mantle.

    The Biletnikoff Award seemed like a foregone conclusion for Smith after he became the first wide receiver since 1991 to win the Heisman. He's been arguably the most dominant player in college football this season, regardless of position. 

    Heading into the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Smith leads the nation in receptions (105), receiving yards (1,641) and receiving touchdowns (20). No other wide receiver finished within 19 receptions and 448 yards of his totals. 

    Smith's final audition for college football awards voters was one of his best performances in four years with the Crimson Tide. The 22-year-old had seven catches for 130 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-14 win over Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff semifinals. 

    Alabama relied heavily on Smith over its past seven games after Jaylen Waddle suffered a broken ankle on Oct. 24 against Tennessee.

    The senior was having a solid season through five games with 45 catches and 556 yards, but he took off with 60 receptions, 1,085 yards and 16 touchdowns when Waddle went down. 

    The Crimson Tide have had several superstar wideouts during the Nick Saban era, including NFL standouts Julio Jones, Amari Cooper and Calvin Ridley, but Smith's 2020 season might be the best of anyone from that group.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Mac Jones Wins Davey O’Brien Award

      Jones is first Alabama QB to win Davey O’Brien Award for best QB in the country

      Mac Jones Wins Davey O’Brien Award
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Mac Jones Wins Davey O’Brien Award

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Nick Saban Confirms Talks of Postponing Alabama vs. OSU CFP Title Game

      Nick Saban Confirms Talks of Postponing Alabama vs. OSU CFP Title Game
      Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
      Alabama Crimson Tide Football

      Nick Saban Confirms Talks of Postponing Alabama vs. OSU CFP Title Game

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Justin Fields Ready for Monday's Title Game

      Fields Says Ohio State Team Doctors Handled Injury vs. Clemson Properly

      Justin Fields Ready for Monday's Title Game
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Justin Fields Ready for Monday's Title Game

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      How the Public Is Betting Alabama-Ohio State 💰

      67% of spread bets are currently on the Tide (DraftKings)

      How the Public Is Betting Alabama-Ohio State 💰
      Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
      Alabama Crimson Tide Football

      How the Public Is Betting Alabama-Ohio State 💰

      Collin Sherwin
      via DraftKings Nation