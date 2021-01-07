Alabama's DeVonta Smith Named 2020 Biletnikoff Award Winner

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Fresh off winning the 2020 Heisman Trophy, Alabama star DeVonta Smith has added the Biletnikoff Award to his mantle.

The Biletnikoff Award seemed like a foregone conclusion for Smith after he became the first wide receiver since 1991 to win the Heisman. He's been arguably the most dominant player in college football this season, regardless of position.

Heading into the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Smith leads the nation in receptions (105), receiving yards (1,641) and receiving touchdowns (20). No other wide receiver finished within 19 receptions and 448 yards of his totals.

Smith's final audition for college football awards voters was one of his best performances in four years with the Crimson Tide. The 22-year-old had seven catches for 130 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-14 win over Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Alabama relied heavily on Smith over its past seven games after Jaylen Waddle suffered a broken ankle on Oct. 24 against Tennessee.

The senior was having a solid season through five games with 45 catches and 556 yards, but he took off with 60 receptions, 1,085 yards and 16 touchdowns when Waddle went down.

The Crimson Tide have had several superstar wideouts during the Nick Saban era, including NFL standouts Julio Jones, Amari Cooper and Calvin Ridley, but Smith's 2020 season might be the best of anyone from that group.