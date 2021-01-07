    Report: Tennessee Pauses CFB Contract Talks Amid Recruiting Investigation

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 7, 2021
    Alerted 58m ago in the B/R App

    Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt watches during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Florida on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Knoxville, Tenn. (Randy Sartin/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Randy Sartin/Associated Press

    The University of Tennessee has reportedly halted all contract discussions with current personnel and paused hires for the Volunteers football program while awaiting the results of an investigation into possible recruiting violations, including the alleged use of improper benefits.

    ESPN's Mark Schlabach reported Thursday members of the investigative team have conducted interviews with UT players throughout the week.

    "We take seriously our institutional commitment to NCAA compliance, and are reviewing regulatory issues that have been brought to our attention," university spokeswoman Tyra Haag said in a statement. "As part of that process, we are currently working with attorneys Kyle Skillman and Michael Glazier with Bond, Schoeneck & King. We will provide additional information when it's appropriate."

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.      

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Chris Low: ‘It’s going to be difficult’ for Jeremy Pruitt to keep his job

      Chris Low: ‘It’s going to be difficult’ for Jeremy Pruitt to keep his job
      Tennessee Volunteers Football logo
      Tennessee Volunteers Football

      Chris Low: ‘It’s going to be difficult’ for Jeremy Pruitt to keep his job

      Rocky Top Talk
      via Rocky Top Talk

      Dan Patrick: OSU 'Very Close' to Availability Limit vs. Bama

      Dan Patrick: OSU 'Very Close' to Availability Limit vs. Bama
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Dan Patrick: OSU 'Very Close' to Availability Limit vs. Bama

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Auburn Hiring Derek Mason as DC

      Former Vanderbilt HC will join Bryan Harsin's staff after being pursued by multiple Power 5 schools (AL.com)

      Auburn Hiring Derek Mason as DC
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Auburn Hiring Derek Mason as DC

      al
      via al

      Lawrence Signs with MGC Sports Agency

      Lawrence Signs with MGC Sports Agency
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Lawrence Signs with MGC Sports Agency

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report