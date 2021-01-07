Report: Tennessee Pauses CFB Contract Talks Amid Recruiting Investigation

Randy Sartin/Associated Press

The University of Tennessee has reportedly halted all contract discussions with current personnel and paused hires for the Volunteers football program while awaiting the results of an investigation into possible recruiting violations, including the alleged use of improper benefits.

ESPN's Mark Schlabach reported Thursday members of the investigative team have conducted interviews with UT players throughout the week.

"We take seriously our institutional commitment to NCAA compliance, and are reviewing regulatory issues that have been brought to our attention," university spokeswoman Tyra Haag said in a statement. "As part of that process, we are currently working with attorneys Kyle Skillman and Michael Glazier with Bond, Schoeneck & King. We will provide additional information when it's appropriate."

