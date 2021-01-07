Knicks Rumors: Taj Gibson, NY 'Have Touched Base Recently' Amid Injuries

Michael Owens/Associated Press

The New York Knicks have reportedly been in contact with free-agent power forward Taj Gibson, who played for the team last season.

According to SNY's Ian Begley, the Knicks and Gibson have "touched base" recently with center Nerlens Noel missing the past two games because of ankle and knee injuries. Power forward Omari Spellman has been out with a knee injury as well.

Gibson, 35, is an 12-year veteran who has played for the Chicago Bulls, Oklahoma City Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves and Knicks during his career.

A need for depth in the frontcourt and Gibson's status as a mentor to center Mitchell Robinson last season could make him a welcome addition this season, per Begley, although the Knicks would have to waive a player to make room for him.

In 62 games last season, including 56 starts, Gibson set career lows across the board with averages of 6.1 points and 4.3 rebounds in 16.5 minutes per contest.

Gibson seemingly became expendable after the signing of Noel and the selection of power forward Obi Toppin in the first round of the 2020 NBA draft, but the veteran brings plenty to the table and has a great deal of experience playing under head coach Tom Thibodeau.

He played for Thibodeau in both Chicago and Minnesota, meaning he is well aware of what he and the rest of the team need to do in order to meet the demands of the hard-nosed coach.

Gibson was part of a Bulls team that went all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals under Thibs, and the duo also helped end a 13-year playoff drought in Minnesota.

The Knicks are in the midst of a seven-year playoff drought, which has made for a restless fanbase that desperately wants the team to play some meaningful basketball.

With Thibodeau at the controls, things may finally be looking up for the Knicks, as they are off to a surprising 5-3 start, which is good for a tie for fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

If the Knicks are truly ready to win and contend for a playoff spot, then Gibson would undoubtedly be a logical addition since he is a veteran player who has appeared in 66 playoff games during his career.

He also boasts solid career averages of 9.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game in 799 regular-season contests, but the presence and experience would likely be of greater importance to a Knicks team that is finally starting to realize its potential.