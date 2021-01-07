Ohio State vs. Alabama: Storylines to Watch in 2021 CFP National Championship

0 of 3

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Between the two programs this season, Alabama and Ohio State have combined for 19 wins, a pair of conference championships and no losses. But on Monday night, either the Crimson Tide or Buckeyes will be beaten for the first time during the 2020 campaign.

Alabama and Ohio State are set to face off in the College Football Playoff National Championship at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The SEC champion Crimson Tide secured their spot with a Rose Bowl win over Notre Dame. Meanwhile, the Big Ten champion Buckeyes defeated Clemson in the Sugar Bowl to advance.

Throughout the season, Alabama hasn't faced many tests, winning all but one of its games by at least 17 points (the lone exception being a 52-46 victory over Florida in the SEC Championship Game). It had no trouble against Notre Dame, beating the Fighting Irish 31-14.

Ohio State's schedule was heavily affected by the coronavirus pandemic, as the Big Ten didn't begin its season until Oct. 24, and then the Buckeyes had three cancellations. Still, they beat Northwestern to win the conference title, then notched a huge 49-28 win over Clemson to reach the CFP National Championship.

With the end of the college football season getting closer, here are three storylines to watch for in Monday night's game.