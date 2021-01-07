Jaylen Brown on Activism: 'Want the Next Generation to Know Where We Stand'

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown summed up his social justice activism succinctly Wednesday after a pro-Trump mob breached the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

"We want the next generation to know where we stand," Brown told reporters while referencing the country's history of racism. "We want the next generation to know hopefully it's better than this one."

The statement came after Boston defeated the Miami Heat, 107-105, in a game that was delayed so the two teams could draft a joint release condemning both the violence on Capitol Hill and the announcement Tuesday by Kenosha (Wisconsin) District Attorney Michael Graveley that no charges would be filed in the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

"There is two split different Americas," Brown continued. "In one America, you get killed by sleeping in your car, selling cigarettes or playing in your backyard. In another America, you get to storm the Capitol, and no tear gas, no massive arrests, none of that."

Brown's comments juxtapose the police killings in the Black community with law enforcement in Washington confirming just 15 arrests out of the hundreds who attacked the Capitol as of Wednesday evening.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The 24-year-old Georgia native famously drove 15 hours from Boston to his home state to help lead protests after George Floyd was killed by then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in late May. Brown has continued to remain an impactful voice both among his peers and outside the NBA.

He continued to expand on his thoughts later Wednesday on social media.

Brown is one of a number of high-profile athletes involved in the LeBron James-led social justice campaign More Than A Vote, which seeks to combat systemic, racist voter suppression. Trae Young, Ben Simmons, CJ McCollum, Draymond Green and Kyle Lowry are among the other NBA players involved as well.