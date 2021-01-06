Video: Snoop Dogg Pins Serpentico After Frog Splash on AEW Dynamite

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Frog splash? More like Dogg Splash.

Rapper Snoop Dogg took to the top rope on Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite and hit his own rendition of a frog splash on Serpentico:

OK, so maybe Snoop chose the right path by riding beats instead of grappling in the squared circle. No one's going to confuse him with Eddie Guerrero on that dive.

That said, it's still not terrible for a 49-year-old making his attempt in a wrestling ring.