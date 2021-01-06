    Video: Watch Bradley Beal Score Career-High 60 Points in Wizards' Loss to 76ers

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IJanuary 7, 2021

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, left, goes up for the shot against Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Philadelphia. The 76ers won 141-136. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
    Chris Szagola/Associated Press

    Bradley Beal dropped a career-high 60 points against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center, almost singlehandedly guiding the Washington Wizards to a comeback victory after trailing by 21 points earlier in the night.    

    Instead, the Wizards fell 141-136 as the Sixers quieted Beal in the fourth quarter. 

    Russell Westbrook was the second-highest-scoring Wizard with 20 points.

    Beal shot 20-of-35 from the field, including 7-of-10 from behind the arc, while sinking 13 of 15 free throws. He also dished out five assists and grabbed seven boards. 

    The fourth quarter seemed to be the only frame in which Philadelphia was able to keep Beal in check. The guard posted 13 points in the first quarter, 19 in the second, 25 in the third and three in the fourth. That was after a first half in which the teams combined for 149 total points. 

    Beal's previous career high was 55 points. He exceeded that by the end of the third quarter Wednesday and passed Gilbert Arenas for the most 50-point games in franchise history with four. 

