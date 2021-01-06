Report: Nick Caserio to Be Among Top-Paid GMs Under 6-Year Texans Contract

Uncredited/Associated Press

The Houston Texans reportedly gave Nick Caserio a six-year contract that will make him "one of the three highest-paid GMs in the league."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the details of Caserio's contract. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Caserio's deal has a base value of $30 million and can max out at $36 million.

The former New England Patriots director of player personnel replaces Bill O'Brien, who was fired as head coach and general manager after an 0-4 start.

Houston had pursued Caserio during the 2019 offseason as well.

It will take a Herculean effort to rebuild the roster around Deshaun Watson after the mismanagement by O'Brien. The Texans do not have a first- or second-round pick after sending both to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for Laremy Tunsil, and their trade of DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals became a glaringly obvious mistake during the 2020 season. The team is also not expected to have significant cap space.

Watson, who put together a sensational season despite being saddled with a below-average supporting cast, is perhaps the only positive for the organization in the next couple of seasons.

Caserio, 45, had been with the Patriots since 2001 and served as their director of player personnel since 2008. The Patriots have gone through an unprecedented run of success over the last two decades but have fallen off in some areas, particularly in the draft.

While Bill Belichick maintains final say over all personnel matters for the Patriots, the Texans will have to hope Caserio does a better job of drafting than New England if they want to turn things around.