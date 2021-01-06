Warriors' Steve Kerr: Basketball Didn't Seem Very Important After Capitol Breach

Matt York/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors are set to face the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night, but while drawing up his game plan, head coach Steve Kerr realized the game isn't the most important thing.

Kerr said he had his priorities readjusted when he heard the news about the pro-Donald Trump mob that breached security at the U.S. Capitol earlier in the day.

"I started today thinking about how we're going to guard Lou Williams without fouling him," he told reporters. "Suddenly, that didn't seem very important when I turned on the TV. ... It's just a clear reminder that the truth matters in our country."

Rioters broke through security measures and entered the House and Senate chambers, forcing an evacuation of the building. According to Ted Barrett, Manu Raju and Peter Nickeas of CNN, one woman is dead and multiple police officers were injured.

Kerr also spoke out about "how African Americans have always been treated," contrasting the Capitol breach with Black Lives Matter protests that took hold of the nation this summer.

"We all understand there would've been guns ablaze and fire ablaze right now if there were Black people protesting," he said. "And if there were Black people protesting on the outside. We haven't even mentioned the inside and tearing up the building. But nothing is going to change until we acknowledge there is a huge difference in how Black people are treated in regards to law enforcement."

Before their Wednesday night game, the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat released a joint statement citing the decision by prosecutors in Wisconsin not to file criminal charges against the officers involved in the shooting of Jacob Blake as well as the events at the U.S. Capitol.

Elsewhere in the league, teams knelt during the national anthem and took a knee after tipoff.