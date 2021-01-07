NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Draymond Green, James Harden, Raptors, More

1 of 3

Craig Mitchelldyer/Associated Press

The team Haynes mentioned would be "salivating" over Green might be the Portland Trail Blazers.

Sam Amick of The Athletic reported on The Athletic NBA Show that Blazers point guard Damian Lillard has been "campaigning" for Portland to make a run at acquiring Green.

Both Amick and Anthony Slater discussed the friendship between Lillard and Green, which might not come as a surprise given the exceptionally competitive nature of the two stars.

The fit could make sense from a chemistry perspective. What it would take to land Green is another question.

The former Defensive Player of the Year signed a four-year, $100 million extension with the Warriors ahead of the 2019-20 season, though that extension began this year. Golden State still might deem him a big part of the team's future, with the notion James Wiseman is rapidly developing and Klay Thompson will be returning from injury.

Then again, Green will be 31 in March, and he has dealt with injuries in the past couple seasons. This includes a foot issue following a bout with COVID-19, with the latter proving detrimental to his conditioning. Perhaps the Warriors move him for draft compensation and a young player like Gary Trent Jr.

There is also some navigating when it comes to how Green would fit in Terry Stotts' rotations in Portland. Zach Collins' absence seems to open the door for someone like Draymond to step right into the rotation. He might complement Jusuf Nurkic with his ability to play on the ball and kickstart ball movement. Still, the Blazers have a lot of wings and forwards on the roster.

Regardless, the Trail Blazers could well explore a move for Draymond if he becomes available. Portland is building around Lillard as its All-NBA stalwart and will likely heed his input on roster-building going forward.