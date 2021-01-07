NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Draymond Green, James Harden, Raptors, MoreJanuary 7, 2021
NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Draymond Green, James Harden, Raptors, More
Draymond Green was an integral part of the Golden State Warriors dynasty between 2015 and 2019.
Green not only defined the Warriors with his intensity and heart but also with his outstanding defense and multidimensional skill set. However, 18 months removed from Golden State's most recent Finals appearance, is it possible the Dubs could trade Green?
Golden State had the worst record in the league last season. This year could prove challenging, as a young Warriors roster will take have to navigate a reloaded Western Conference without Klay Thompson
Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports suggested that the Dubs could try to move Green at the deadline if they were struggling to compete and also reported there is one team in particular that would be "salivating" if he were made available (h/t Hoop Central).
Here is the latest buzz on Green, as well as the Toronto Raptors' exploration of a James Harden trade and the Denver Nuggets' problems attempting to move Gary Harris.
Damian Lillard Would Like Draymond in Portland
The team Haynes mentioned would be "salivating" over Green might be the Portland Trail Blazers.
Sam Amick of The Athletic reported on The Athletic NBA Show that Blazers point guard Damian Lillard has been "campaigning" for Portland to make a run at acquiring Green.
Both Amick and Anthony Slater discussed the friendship between Lillard and Green, which might not come as a surprise given the exceptionally competitive nature of the two stars.
The fit could make sense from a chemistry perspective. What it would take to land Green is another question.
The former Defensive Player of the Year signed a four-year, $100 million extension with the Warriors ahead of the 2019-20 season, though that extension began this year. Golden State still might deem him a big part of the team's future, with the notion James Wiseman is rapidly developing and Klay Thompson will be returning from injury.
Then again, Green will be 31 in March, and he has dealt with injuries in the past couple seasons. This includes a foot issue following a bout with COVID-19, with the latter proving detrimental to his conditioning. Perhaps the Warriors move him for draft compensation and a young player like Gary Trent Jr.
There is also some navigating when it comes to how Green would fit in Terry Stotts' rotations in Portland. Zach Collins' absence seems to open the door for someone like Draymond to step right into the rotation. He might complement Jusuf Nurkic with his ability to play on the ball and kickstart ball movement. Still, the Blazers have a lot of wings and forwards on the roster.
Regardless, the Trail Blazers could well explore a move for Draymond if he becomes available. Portland is building around Lillard as its All-NBA stalwart and will likely heed his input on roster-building going forward.
Raptors Still Exploring James Harden Trade
It remains to be seen whether a James Harden trade will be completed before the March deadline, but the Toronto Raptors might be a team to keep an eye on.
Brian Windhorst of ESPN (h/t Sportsnet 590) reported that the Raptors (1-6) have discussed a deal for the disgruntled Rockets star, one they could act upon with more haste if their struggles continue.
Windhorst suggested a possible package would likely involve Pascal Siakam as a starting point, plus rookie point guard Malachi Flynn and substantial draft compensation.
That kind of swap could be amenable to the Raptors, at least on paper. Siakam was an All-Star last year and was seemingly only going to improve en route to superstardom. But he struggled throughout the course of the NBA restart, and those issues have carried over to this season.
Granted, it is a small sample size. But Siakam is averaging 20.0 points (a marked decrease from 22.9 last season) while shooting just 43.1 percent from the floor and 29.4 percent from beyond the arc. He was also benched during a New Year's Eve matchup with the New York Knicks, and head coach Nick Nurse said he needs to "get on board."
Flynn was the team's first-round draft choice in the fall and could play a role going forward. But if the Raptors are going for it this year, Flynn has nowhere to go behind both Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet.
A deal could hinge on the amount of draft compensation Houston would demand and whether it would desire Siakam after his lackluster bubble performance and shaky start—though he did put up 32 points in the defeat to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. There is also the question of whether Harden's style would work under Nurse, who coaches hard and demands a higher level of defensive effort.
However, guys like Lowry and VanVleet play off the ball, and the Raptors might need another shot-creator like Harden to get them out of their early-season rut.
Suitors Lacking in Gary Harris Market
The Denver Nuggets (3-4) are another contender struggling out of the gate, and could also look to make a splash in an effort to bolster their chances in the Western Conference.
What the Nuggets have failed to do, apparently, is capitalize on backcourt depth.
Brian Windhorst reported on Monday's iteration of The Hoop Collective that the Nuggets have sought options for dealing shooting guard Gary Harris, but his market is apparently lacking.
Harris has started all seven games for the Nuggets this season but is averaging 8.0 points while shooting 37.7 percent from the field and a woeful 12 percent from beyond the arc.
The 26-year-old had established himself as a critical rotation player for the Nuggets in his first four seasons, capable of spacing the floor and also playing terrific wing defense. But the past two campaigns have been more of a struggle.
Harris averaged 10.4 points per game last season, his lowest since his rookie season. The former Michigan State star's 33.3 percent clip from deep was also his worst since his rookie campaign.
Harris showed some flashes during the playoffs and was a vital scoring option as the Nuggets overcame a 3-1 deficit against the Los Angeles Clippers in the second round. But he wilted in the Conference Finals.
Will Barton has not been much better for Denver at the 2-guard spot. But Jamal Murray is more of a combo guard, and Denver has backcourt guys like Monte Morris and P.J. Dozier in reserve. Plus, Michael Porter Jr. is practically a position-less asset.
The Nuggets could thus use Harris as a trade chip in a possible blockbuster. However, they are having a tough time gauging his value.
All stats obtained via Basketball Reference unless otherwise noted.