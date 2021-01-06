Report: NBA Has Not Discussed Postponing Games After Breach of US Capitol

Joel Auerbach/Associated Press

Following rioting from a pro-Trump mob that breached security perimeters and entered the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, the NBA reportedly plans to play all 11 of its scheduled games.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news, noting "there's been no formal discussion between the NBA and NBPA on postponing any of the league's 11 games tonight."

While there is a 6 p.m. ET curfew in the nation's capital, the Washington Wizards are in Philadelphia to play the 76ers on the road.

As Ted Barrett, Manu Raju and Peter Nickeas of CNN reported, "Trump urged his supporters to fight against the ceremonial counting of the electoral votes that confirmed President-elect Joe Biden's win" that was happening on Wednesday.

Hundreds of rioters violently clashed with the police on the steps of the Capitol building, and many broke through barricades and entered the building and Senate chambers.

The league postponed a number of playoff games at the Walt Disney World Resort bubble when players on the Milwaukee Bucks and then other teams said they would not take the court in protest of police violence against Black people in the aftermath of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The protests led to meetings between players and then the players and the league, and the playoffs eventually resumed after the NBA agreed to establish a social justice coalition and use arenas as voting locations for the 2020 election.

On the college basketball side, UMass announced its game against George Washington was postponed with the curfew in place in Washington, D.C.