Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis Nearing Return After Recovery from Knee Injury

Kristaps Porzingis' season debut will have to wait.

"In terms of a timetable, we're not talking weeks," Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle said Wednesday, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN. "We're talking some time in the next week, week-and-a-half, if all things continue to go well."

That means he will not play in Thursday's game against the Denver Nuggets as he recovers from the knee injury he suffered in a playoff loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Dallas was expected to contend in the Western Conference this season with Luka Doncic leading the way as an MVP candidate, but it is off to an uneven 3-4 start without Porzingis in the lineup.

The big man is an ideal pair with Doncic because of his ability to work in pick-and-rolls or extend his offensive arsenal beyond the three-point line. That creates space for Doncic to drive, and Porzingis is capable of taking advantage of the openings when defenders collapse.

Last season was his first back on the floor since he missed the 2018-19 campaign recovering from a torn ACL.

He averaged 20.4 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 42.7 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from three-point range. It is not a stretch to suggest he will be even better this season with additional experience in Carlisle's system with Doncic.

The Mavericks also face the Orlando Magic on Saturday before playing games on the following Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Given the timeline Carlisle spoke about, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Porzingis on the floor next week.