    Rob Gronkowski Talks Favorite Memory of Tom Brady Taking Shot at Kentucky Derby

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 6, 2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates with quarterback Tom Brady (12), left, after Gronkowski scored a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari)
    Jeff Bottari/Associated Press

    Tom Brady's dietary habits were apparently a running joke among his former New England Patriots teammates, too.

    For years, fans have been perplexed by Brady's strict standards and habits. Rob Gronkowski recalled how the future Hall of Famer cut loose a bit during one trip to Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Derby:

    Gronkowski didn't specify the year in which this happened, but he did attend the 2015 Derby with Brady and some Patriots teammates.

    The Patriots' 2015 season ended in defeat to the Denver Broncos in the AFC title game. Brady was an uncharacteristically poor 27-of-56 for 310 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in that loss.

    Perhaps the Fireball had something to do with it.

