    Titans Trainer Reportedly Tests Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of Ravens Game

    A trainer for the Tennessee Titans tested positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter

    Schefter reported the Titans are still preparing at their facility as contract tracing continues. Tennessee hosts the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in the AFC Wild Card Round.

    Ryan Tannehill addressed the story during a conference call.

    "I don't think you can live in fear or worry," he told reporters. "We have to be smart—wearing our masks, social distancing. We are trying to be conscious of every situation we are putting ourselves in."

    The NFL has yet to cancel any games for COVID-19-related reasons, and that is unlikely to be an option given the stakes of the remaining contests. A postponement presents obvious logistical challenges, too, since one team would have a short week in the next round.

    It's unclear what the league's threshold would be before it begins considering contingency plans.

    The Cleveland Browns will be without head coach Kevin Stefanski against the Pittsburgh Steelers after he tested positive, and they placed guard Joel Bitonio and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Cleveland's game with Pittsburgh will proceed as scheduled after further testing yielded no positive results.

    The Titans experienced a COVID-19 outbreak in October, which forced the NFL to move their Week 4 game against the Steelers. Their Week 5 matchup with the Buffalo Bills was pushed back by two days as well.

    The NFL subsequently fined the franchise $350,000 for violating the COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

