Alabama Professor Shares How DeVonta Smith Helped Fulfill Sideline Dream

Alabama Professor Shares How DeVonta Smith Helped Fulfill Sideline DreamJanuary 6, 2021
Ron Jenkins/Associated Press
Alabama star DeVonta Smith helped one of his professors check a goal off her bucket list when he chose her to have sideline access for a Crimson Tide game.
Neika Nix Morgan, a clinical instructor for kinesiology and exercise science advisor at the University of Alabama, shared the story on Facebook. When the receiver was named the school's Student-Athlete of the Week, he was allowed to bring a professor to the sideline before a game, and he chose Morgan.
Morgan wrote that she once said in class that she "always wanted to stand on Bryant-Denny field during a game." Smith's gesture "spoke volumes to me about his heart," she wrote.
Smith can probably make her day once again if he helps deliver the Crimson Tide's 18th national title Monday.
DeVonta Smith Focused on CFP Final After Heisman Win