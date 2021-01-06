Alabama Professor Shares How DeVonta Smith Helped Fulfill Sideline Dream

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Alabama star DeVonta Smith helped one of his professors check a goal off her bucket list when he chose her to have sideline access for a Crimson Tide game.

Neika Nix Morgan, a clinical instructor for kinesiology and exercise science advisor at the University of Alabama, shared the story on Facebook. When the receiver was named the school's Student-Athlete of the Week, he was allowed to bring a professor to the sideline before a game, and he chose Morgan.

Morgan wrote that she once said in class that she "always wanted to stand on Bryant-Denny field during a game." Smith's gesture "spoke volumes to me about his heart," she wrote.

Smith can probably make her day once again if he helps deliver the Crimson Tide's 18th national title Monday.