Schefter: WFT 'Most Natural Spot' for Cam Newton If QB Leaves Patriots

If Cam Newton leaves the New England Patriots as a free agent this offseason, the 2015 NFL MVP could reunite with head coach Ron Rivera.

Appearing on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show (h/t Ryan Hannable of WEEI), ESPN's Adam Schefter said the Washington Football Team would be the "most natural spot" for Newton.



Schefter also said his comments on Sunday NFL Countdown did not constitute a report that Newton will leave the Patriots. He originally said: "Both sides enjoyed their relationship, but both sides expect that it will take them to a different place and a different direction in 2021 with Cam Newton likely moving on and the Patriots in search of a new quarterback for next season."

Schefter also guessed that if Newton joins Washington, his contract might be in the range of "two years with incentives, $40 to $50 million."

Newton became a free agent for the first time last offseason after the Carolina Panthers released him. He had an extended wait to find a new home before agreeing to a one-year, incentive-laden contract with the Patriots on July 8.

The deal seemed like a bet by Newton to rebuild his value after two significant injuries in the previous two years. He had right shoulder surgery in January 2019 after being inactive for the final two games of 2018.

After playing in the Panthers' first two contests in 2019, Newton missed the rest of the season with a Lisfranc fracture in his left foot. He originally sprained the foot during Carolina's third preseason game.

A promising start to 2020 quickly faded for Newton and the Patriots. The three-time Pro Bowler finished the season with 2,657 yards, eight touchdown passes and 10 interceptions. He ran for 592 yards and 12 touchdowns on 137 carries. New England went 7-9, its first losing season since 2000 (5-11).

Rivera was Newton's head coach for each of his nine seasons in Carolina. The Washington Football Team doesn't have a long-term option at quarterback after the franchise released Dwayne Haskins Jr. at the end of December. Alex Smith, who started six games in 2020, is the only player at the position under contract for next season.

Newton threw for at least 3,000 yards and accounted for at least 20 touchdowns in each of his first eight years with the Panthers.