Slumping Knicks Players Who Need to Step Up

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The friskier-than-expected New York Knicks look like a Tom Thibodeau-coached team.

Probably because Tom Thibodeau is the coach. Funny how that works, right?

What we mean, though, is this roster plays hard and competes like mad at the defensive end. Last season, this was the NBA's eighth-worst defense. Now, it's tied for 10th-best.

Tack on Julius Randle's early All-Star candidacy, a big step forward for RJ Barrett and Alec Burks boosting his trade value, and there might be reasons to get downright giddy in Gotham.

But there are some worrisome areas for the 'Bockers, too, specifically involving the following three slow starters.