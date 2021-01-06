    LeBron James: 'Think I'm Gone Put Together' Ownership Group for Atlanta Dream

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 6, 2021

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) calls to teammates in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
    Brandon Dill/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, while seemingly reacting to Tuesday's runoff elections for Senate seats in Georgia, said he might put together an ownership group for the WNBA's Atlanta Dream:

    James' choice of photographs with players wearing shirts that said "Vote Warnock" was notable.

    Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock ran against Republican Sen. and Atlanta Dream co-owner Kelly Loeffler in one of Tuesday's elections. WNBA players have not hesitated to publicly campaign against Loeffler and frequently used their platforms while playing in the bubble in Bradenton, Florida, to do so.

    In addition to fighting against police brutality and systemic racism by calling for justice for George Floyd, Jacob Blake, Breonna Taylor and so many more during press conferences and with messages on their shirts, many WNBA players wore shirts with the phrase "Vote Warnock."

    What's more, a number of players also called for the WNBA to oust her from her role with the Dream.

    As for James, he has used his platform on political issues a number of times and is a well-known critic of Donald Trump. He also helped form a voting rights group called More Than A Vote that worked to combat voter suppression and raise awareness about the importance of issues.

    Loeffler appears to be facing defeat in the Senate race, as Dave Wasserman of Cook Political Report and NBC News projected a Warnock victory Tuesday evening.

