Anthony Davis on Jacob Blake Decision: 'We Feel Like We Let the Family Down'

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis' mind was elsewhere following Tuesday's 94-92 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

"It sucks," he told reporters of the fact that white police officer Rusten Sheskey will not face charges for the shooting of Jacob Blake, who is Black. "We feel like we let the family down."

Davis wasn't the only Laker to say something. LeBron James said, "To hear what happened in Kenosha today was a blow to the gut and the heart."

Amir Vera and Brad Parks of CNN reported Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley announced Tuesday that Sheskey, who shot Blake seven times in the back in August, will not face charges. Neither will officers Vincent Arenas and Brittany Meronek, who were involved in the incident.

Blake is paralyzed from the waist down.

Elsewhere in the NBA, the Milwaukee Bucks released a statement saying the "organization remains firmly against excessive use of force by law enforcement."

The Bucks took the lead in the Walt Disney World Resort bubble when they decided not to take the court for a scheduled playoff game against the Orlando Magic following the police shooting of Blake. That set off a chain reaction, as a number of other teams followed their path until multiple games were postponed.

NBA players such as James and Davis consistently used their platforms while playing in the bubble to call for justice for the likes of Blake, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others who were the victims of police brutality and systemic racism.

They did so during press conferences, during postgame interviews, by wearing shirts with messages such as Black Lives Matter and by kneeling during the national anthem.