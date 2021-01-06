Top Trade Targets for the Minnesota Vikings This Offseason

0 of 3

Jennifer Stewart/Associated Press

The Minnesota Vikings may be watching the playoffs from home this year, but they are a few prudent moves in the offseason away from being right back in the postseason race in 2021.

That's because they are in line to get plenty of talent back on the roster if some COVID-19 opt-outs for this season opt back in and others get healthy.

Danielle Hunter missed the season with a neck injury. Michael Pierce, the team's prized free-agent acquisition, opted out of the season, and Anthony Barr was limited to just two games with a torn pectoral muscle.

The secondary was impacted throughout the season as well and should be better next season with more experience and better health.

Unfortunately, the margin for error will be thin in improving the roster next season. The Vikings are projected to be $14 million over the cap to start the offseason which means they will need to get creative.

Big spending in free agency will not be an option. Instead, the Vikings' best option to add fresh blood outside of the draft is to try to find some trades for players who are on affordable deals and would be worth adding to the roster.

The following players are on decent deals who would bolster a position of need for the Vikings while being plausible trade targets.