2021 Heisman Trophy Odds: Spencer Rattler, Bryce Young Early Betting Favorites

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

DraftKings Sportsbook has posted odds for the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, and Oklahoma signal-caller Spencer Rattler leads the early ledger at 3-1:

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, who will likely start for the Crimson Tide next year, sits at 4-1. UNC quarterback Sam Howell (8-1) and Miami quarterback D'Eriq King (12-1) round out the top four.

Rattler, who will be a redshirt sophomore next year, led Oklahoma to a win over Iowa State in the Big 12 title game and a Cotton Bowl victory against Florida.

The Sooners went 9-2 in Rattler's first year under center. He completed 67.5 percent of his passes for 3,031 yards, 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions while adding 160 rushing yards and six scores on the ground.

Young will presumably take over at quarterback if Mac Jones, a redshirt junior, declares for the NFL draft. The rising sophomore was second on the 247Sports composite rankings for the class of 2020.

The eventual winner will follow Alabama wideout DeVonta Smith, who took home this year's Heisman. He amassed 22 total touchdowns, 105 catches and 1,641 receiving yards this season for the undefeated and top-ranked Crimson Tide.

