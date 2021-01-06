Best Trade Options the Philadelphia Eagles Have to Consider for Carson Wentz

0 of 3

Jose F. Moreno/Associated Press

No one in the NFL needs to break up more than Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Both proved to be no good for each other in the 2020 season. Wentz failed the Eagles by leading the league with 15 interceptions despite playing in only 12 games. The Eagles let him down by putting him behind an offensive line that watched him get sacked 50 times.

Now the quarterback is reportedly set to request a trade, and his relationship with head coach Doug Pederson is "fractured beyond repair," per Chris Mortensen of ESPN.

The selection of Jalen Hurts in the 2020 draft was a head-scratcher at the time. But the clear wear and tear on the relationship between the franchise and the second pick in the 2016 draft offer context to why the Eagles selected a quarterback with Wentz on the payroll.

Trading Wentz won't be easy, though. His contract is fairly complex and runs through 2024 with $128 million left on it. However, because the franchise has already paid a large portion of his guaranteed money, the team acquiring Wentz would be on the hook for around $25 million a year with the first two years being guaranteed.

Simply put, his contract isn't all that prohibitive, and the Eagles should be looking for buyers who have a desperate need at quarterback. Specifically, teams with some cap flexibility that aren't in a great position to acquire one in the draft.