Dodgers Legend Tommy Lasorda Released from Hospital After More Than a Month

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

After more than six weeks in the hospital, Los Angeles Dodgers Hall of Famer Tommy Lasorda reportedly is headed home.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman provided the update on the 93-year-old Tuesday night.

Lasorda, who has been a member of the Dodgers organization for more than seven decades, was hospitalized for unknown reasons on Nov. 8, just over a week after joining the Dodgers for the World Series finale in Arlington, Texas, according to the Associated Press. Lasorda spent some time in intensive care but was moved out of the unit in early December, per the AP.

Lasorda, a left-handed pitcher, made his major league debut in 1954 with the Dodgers, where he played for two seasons until he was traded to the Kansas City Athletics. He retired after the 1960 season and began his front office work for the organization as a scout.

His coaching career took him to the minor leagues before he returned to the Dodgers in 1973 as a third base coach, then taking over as manager in 1976.

In 21 seasons at the head of the Dodgers, he amassed a 1,599-1,439 record that included eight division titles, four National League championships and a pair of World Series victories in 1981 and 1988. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1997, and he guided Team USA to a gold medal at the 2000 Summer Olympics.

According to the AP, Lasorda suffered a heart attack which prompted him to retire from his post with the Dodgers in 1996. He also had a heart attack in 2012 and was hospitalized for an extended period in 2017, when he had a pacemaker installed.