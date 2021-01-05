Browns' Rashard Higgins, Jedrick Wills Jr. Cited for Drag Racing Before Playoffs

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns reportedly have more than just their announced positive COVID-19 tests to worry about heading into Sunday's playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to Scott Petrak of the Chronicle-Telegram, Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins was cited for drag racing and that the Browns are aware of the incident. Jake Trotter of ESPN reported left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. was also cited for the same thing.

Petrak noted two cars were stopped by police Tuesday morning. In addition to traffic citations that were given out, "a substance suspected as a marijuana joint was found and destroyed on camera under officer supervision."

It was not clear in the initial report whether the substance belonged to either player, and Trotter noted there was no citation for it.

The wide receiver's initial arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 19.

Wills was the No. 10 overall pick of the 2020 draft and started 15 games during the regular season.

Cleveland selected Higgins with a fifth-round pick in the 2016 draft, and he has largely been a role player for much of his career. The the Colorado State product took on more importance in the team's offense this season when Odell Beckham Jr. was lost to a torn ACL and finished the campaign with 37 catches for a career-best 599 yards and four touchdowns.

Higgins finished Week 17's matchup against the Steelers with two catches for 55 yards. In Week 6 at Pittsburgh, he scored Cleveland's lone touchdown in a 38-7 loss on his only reception of 13 yards.