Jets GM Joe Douglas Won't Commit to Sam Darnold as NY's Starting QB in 2021

Stew Milne/Associated Press

There are quite a few uncertainties surrounding the New York Jets in 2021.

Who will replace Adam Gase as head coach? Will running back Frank Gore return for his 17th year in the NFL? Will Sam Darnold be the starting quarterback?

General manager Joe Douglas did little Tuesday to clear the air on that last question, noting there are "a lot of decisions to make" and Darnold's future will partly depend on the team's new head coach.

"I think Sam has a very bright future in this league," Douglas told reporters. "We're going to get a head coach in here, we're going to get together and we're going to talk about quite a few decisions. I'm excited about Sam."

In his third year with the Jets, Darnold commanded the league's worst offense while collecting 2,208 passing yards and nine touchdowns on 59.6 percent passing with a career-best 11 interceptions.

Douglas blamed the team's offensive struggles on the COVID-19 pandemic and injuries. The Jets' two top receivers, Jamison Crowder and Breshad Perriman, missed four games each, as did Darnold. New York won just two games, but it knocked off playoff-bound teams.

Darnold helped engineer upset wins over the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns with zero turnovers in Weeks 15 and 16, though he tallied only 382 yards and three scores.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Previously, Douglas had committed to Darnold's future with the team. Darnold wasn't on the table at the trade deadline, and when the Jets were 0-8, Douglas said Darnold was the team's "quarterback for the future," per Cimini.

According to Cimini, the Jets have asked permission to interview "at least six NFL coordinators," and Douglas said he is open to a collegiate candidate looking for their first NFL gig.

The Jets will draft at No. 2 behind the 1-15 Jacksonville Jaguars. The team's perspective on Darnold could very well change as it looks to make improvements for 2021.