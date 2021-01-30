    Celtics' Marcus Smart to Undergo MRI After Suffering Calf Injury vs. Lakers

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IJanuary 31, 2021
    Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart plays against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

    Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart left Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers after suffering a left calf injury.

    The Celtics announced the injury has been diagnosed as a strain. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Smart will undergo an MRI on Sunday to determine the extent of the ailment.

    Through 16 games this season, the 26-year-old has averaged 13.6 points and 6.0 assists while serving in a starting role as the Celtics deal with a barrage of injuries to players, including Kemba Walker and rookie Payton Pritchard.

    Smart had similar numbers during the 2019-20 season, averaging 12.9 points, 4.9 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals through 60 games, 40 of which were starts. He has also factored in as a major cog in the Celtics' defensive machine. 

    The Oklahoma State product has had injury concerns in the past, highlighted by a torn oblique that limited him to 54 games and 11 starts in 2017-18. 

    Boston has remained cautious with Walker this season, but the veteran guard was able to play on Saturday after returning from a load management absence on Wednesday.

    Pritchard reported being "a little over 50 percent" of the way back from a Grade 1 MCL sprain he suffered on Jan. 22, leaving the Celtics particularly thin when it comes to primary ball-handlers. Look for Jeff Teague, Tremont Waters and Javonte Green to see their minutes increase until Smart and Pritchard are able to contribute to the rotation again. 

