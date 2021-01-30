Celtics' Marcus Smart to Undergo MRI After Suffering Calf Injury vs. Lakers

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart left Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers after suffering a left calf injury.

The Celtics announced the injury has been diagnosed as a strain. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Smart will undergo an MRI on Sunday to determine the extent of the ailment.

Through 16 games this season, the 26-year-old has averaged 13.6 points and 6.0 assists while serving in a starting role as the Celtics deal with a barrage of injuries to players, including Kemba Walker and rookie Payton Pritchard.

Smart had similar numbers during the 2019-20 season, averaging 12.9 points, 4.9 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals through 60 games, 40 of which were starts. He has also factored in as a major cog in the Celtics' defensive machine.

The Oklahoma State product has had injury concerns in the past, highlighted by a torn oblique that limited him to 54 games and 11 starts in 2017-18.

Boston has remained cautious with Walker this season, but the veteran guard was able to play on Saturday after returning from a load management absence on Wednesday.

Pritchard reported being "a little over 50 percent" of the way back from a Grade 1 MCL sprain he suffered on Jan. 22, leaving the Celtics particularly thin when it comes to primary ball-handlers. Look for Jeff Teague, Tremont Waters and Javonte Green to see their minutes increase until Smart and Pritchard are able to contribute to the rotation again.