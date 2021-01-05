    LeBron James Reacts to Rusten Sheskey Not Being Charged for Shooting Jacob Blake

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 5, 2021

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) calls a play against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Phoenix, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    Matt York/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James expressed his frustration upon learning officer Rusten Sheskey won't be charged in the August shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

    Kenosha police reported to an alleged domestic disturbance Aug. 23. A video showed Blake walking toward the driver's side door of a gray SUV, with two officers following behind him with their guns drawn. One officer grabbed Blake's tank top before multiple gunshots are heard.

    Per CNN's Scott Glover, Sheskey said during the investigation he was concerned Blake was attempting to flee the scene while a child was inside the SUV. A knife was also discovered on the floorboard of the vehicle.

    Blake's shooting came as Americans across the country were protesting against systemic racism and police brutality in the wake of the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, among others.

    Three days after Blake was shot, the Milwaukee Bucks refused to take the floor for an NBA playoff game against the Orlando Magic. Bucks guard George Hill said the team organized the spontaneous protest to demand change:

    Video Play Button
    Their actions sparked wider boycotts across multiple sports.

    Play in the NBA resumed only after the league and National Basketball Players Association reached an agreement on broader social justice aims, which included turning team-owned arenas or facilities into large voting centers for the 2020 elections.

