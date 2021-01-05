Heisman Trophy Winner 2020: Twitter Reacts to DeVonta Smith's Presentation

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith won the 2020 Heisman Trophy on Tuesday after posting 105 receptions, 1,641 receiving yards and 22 total touchdowns for the No. 1 Crimson Tide.

This year's ceremony was held virtually with all four finalists (and some past winners) appearing via satellite due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was a much different ceremony than usual, but Smith still received the opportunity to say a few inspiring words.

The Heisman was a well-earned honor for Smith, who is the best player on the country's top-ranked college football team. ESPN's Field Yates shared a few of his accolades.

Smith had 130 or more receiving yards in eight of 12 games and eclipsed 200 yards twice, including a season-high 231 against LSU.

He was also one of four Heisman Trophy finalists. The other three were all quarterbacks in Alabama's Mac Jones, Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Florida's Kyle Trask.

Smith and Jones shared a moment after the wideout's victory was announced:

Jones finished third, just behind Lawrence. Trask went fourth, and Alabama running back Najee Harris took fifth.

The senior wideout has dominated in postseason play. He went off for 15 catches, 184 yards and two touchdowns against Florida in the SEC Championship Game before adding seven receptions, 130 yards and three scores versus No. 4 Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup.

Pro Football Focus ranked Smith as its top-graded wideout in a Power Five conference:

Smith, who became the first wideout since Michigan's Desmond Howard in 1991 to win the Heisman, received many congratulatory tweets, including ones from Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram II, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson:

Smith and the Crimson Tide will now set their sights on the No. 3 Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

OSU upset No. 2 Clemson 49-28 in the semifinal to reach the title game. Alabama took down Notre Dame, 31-14.

The matchup is currently scheduled for Monday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.