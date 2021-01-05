NFL Playoff Picture 2021: Examining Latest Scenarios and Top Bracket-Busters

2 of 3

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Last season, the pressure was on the Ravens to make a deep postseason run. They went 14-2 during the 2019 regular season, earning the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a first-round bye. Then they were upset by the Titans in the divisional round, losing 28-12.

In 2020, Baltimore faced more adversity during the regular season. In one stretch it lost four of five games, before ending with a five-match winning streak to push back into the playoffs. The Ravens may not have won the AFC North, but they finished 11-5 thanks to their late surge to end the regular season.

One of Baltimore's defeats, though, was another loss to Tennessee in Week 11. The Titans pulled out a 30-24 victory in overtime in Baltimore. Now the two teams are set to play again in the wild-card round, but this time, Tennessee will have home-field advantage.

However, the Ravens are playing much better than they were earlier in the season. And unlike last year, they didn't have a week off, so they could carry their momentum into Wild Card Weekend. So, don't be surprised if Baltimore goes on the road and beats Tennessee to get back to the divisional round.

If that happens, the Ravens could potentially make a deep playoff run. They lost to the Chiefs and Steelers (twice) during the regular season, so they're going to be out for revenge. A big reason for their improvement has been quarterback Lamar Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP, who has accounted for 15 touchdowns (11 passing and four rushing) during Baltimore's five-game win streak.

The Ravens have a strong, balanced rushing attack, and their defense ranked second in points allowed per game (18.9) and seventh in yards allowed per game (329.8) during the regular season. They have a talented team capable of going on the road and winning big games, which is likely what they'll have to do to go far.

"It's a bunch of guys that are happy, but we're still hungry," rookie running back J.K. Dobbins said, according to Mitch Stacy of the Associated Press. "We're glad to get this [Week 17] win and get in, but we know what the ultimate goal is, and that's what's on our minds right now."

Baltimore will be looking to get to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2012 season, when it won Super Bowl XLVII for the second championship in franchise history.