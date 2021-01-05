Heisman Finalists 2020: Predictions for Candidates' Order of Finish in the Race

0 of 4

Jason Szenes/Associated Press

It's time for the most prestigious individual award in college football to be handed out on Tuesday night. One of four finalists will be receiving the Heisman Trophy, which was first awarded in 1935 and is given to the best player in the nation on an annual basis.

Typically, the Heisman is awarded in mid-December, but with the 2020 season getting off to a late start in most conferences, it's being handed out later than usual this year.

And voting concluded Dec. 21, two days after most conference championship games took place and before the beginning of bowl season, meaning bowl performances weren't taken into consideration by voters.

Quarterbacks have dominated the Heisman race in recent years, with the position claiming the last four awards. Alabama's Mac Jones, Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Florida's Kyle Trask will have the opportunity to keep that streak going, but Alabama's DeVonta Smith is looking to become the first wide receiver to receive the honor since Michigan's Desmond Howard in 1991.

With the results set to be announced at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, here's a final prediction for how the votes will shake out.