Heisman Finalists 2020: Predictions for Candidates' Order of Finish in the Race

Heisman Finalists 2020: Predictions for Candidates' Order of Finish in the RaceJanuary 5, 2021
It's time for the most prestigious individual award in college football to be handed out on Tuesday night. One of four finalists will be receiving the Heisman Trophy, which was first awarded in 1935 and is given to the best player in the nation on an annual basis.
Typically, the Heisman is awarded in mid-December, but with the 2020 season getting off to a late start in most conferences, it's being handed out later than usual this year.
And voting concluded Dec. 21, two days after most conference championship games took place and before the beginning of bowl season, meaning bowl performances weren't taken into consideration by voters.
Quarterbacks have dominated the Heisman race in recent years, with the position claiming the last four awards. Alabama's Mac Jones, Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Florida's Kyle Trask will have the opportunity to keep that streak going, but Alabama's DeVonta Smith is looking to become the first wide receiver to receive the honor since Michigan's Desmond Howard in 1991.
With the results set to be announced at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, here's a final prediction for how the votes will shake out.
1. DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
That's right, for only the fourth time in the Heisman Trophy's long history, the award will be given to a wide receiver. And it will be a deserving honor for DeVonta Smith, a senior who has excelled throughout his four-year career at Alabama.
The 2020 season has been his best yet. Prior to the Rose Bowl, he had 98 receptions for 1,511 yards and 19 total touchdowns (17 receiving, one rushing and one punt return) in 11 games. He's been the Crimson Tide's top offensive weapon all season and put up big numbers on a consistent basis.
At the time of Heisman voting, Smith had played in 11 games, and he went over 100 yards in seven of them. He had a season-high four receiving touchdowns against Mississippi State on Oct. 31, when he had 11 catches for 203 yards. He had a season-high 231 yards on eight receptions against LSU on Dec. 5, hauling in three touchdown passes as well.
In the SEC Championship Game, he recorded a season-high 15 catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns to help Alabama beat Florida and win the conference title. Even on the biggest stages, he has performed at a high level and helped power the Crimson Tide to victory.
Some voters likely picked one of the three quarterbacks to win, which shouldn't be surprising considering the recent history of the award. However, it would be more surprising if Smith doesn't end up winning this year's Heisman, as he's had a special season deserving of taking home the nation's top honor.
2. Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
While Smith will win the Heisman, his quarterback will end up as the second-place finisher. That's how impressive Alabama has been while winning its first 12 games of the season, capturing the SEC championship and reaching the College Football Playoff National Championship.
Mac Jones, a redshirt junior, got some starting experience during the 2019 season due to Tua Tagovailoa suffering a hip injury. But he's taken his game to a higher level this year and passed for 3,739 yards, 32 touchdowns and four interceptions, including six games in which he threw at least four touchdown passes.
In two games, the 22-year-old threw five touchdown passes—Nov. 28 against Auburn and Dec. 19 against Florida in the SEC Championship Game. He also passed for 418 yards against the Gators, setting an SEC title game record.
Jones was surrounded by numerous talented players in Alabama's offense, including Smith and running back Najee Harris. Still, the quarterback did a great job of getting the ball into their hands and keeping the Crimson Tide's offense moving, which should lead to him being the runner-up for the Heisman.
3. Kyle Trask, QB, Florida
Fortunately for Kyle Trask, his final performance in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 30 took place after Heisman voting was conducted.
The 22-year-old passed for 158 yards and three interceptions in that loss to Oklahoma, but the Gators were without most of their other top offensive players, some of whom skipped the game to prepare for the NFL draft and others who had tested positive for COVID-19.
Before that, Trask put up big numbers all season. He threw at least four touchdown passes in each of Florida's first six games, including six-touchdown games against Ole Miss on Sept. 26 and Arkansas on Nov. 14. He threw at least three touchdown passes in 10 of the Gators' first 11 games, and the one game he didn't, he still threw two and rushed for another two scores.
Trask had four touchdowns (three passing and one rushing) in the SEC Championship Game against Alabama, while passing for 408 yards, which ranks second in the game's history. The only quarterback to pass for more yards in the SEC title game is Jones, who set the record in the same matchup.
While facing much of the same SEC competition as Jones, Trask put up impressive numbers all year. That should be enough for him to end up as the third-place finisher in this season's Heisman race.
4. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
Of the four Heisman finalists, Trevor Lawrence is probably the best player and the one most likely to go on to have a successful NFL career. That's why many mock drafts are predicting he'll be taken by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 1 overall pick this year.
However, the Heisman is given to the player who had the best season. And while Lawrence impressed (just as he did in his previous two years at Clemson), his campaign was a notch below the other finalists. Prior to the Sugar Bowl, he had passed for 2,753 yards, 22 touchdowns and four interceptions in nine games, but he missed two contests after testing positive for COVID-19 in late October.
The 21-year-old had some great showings along the way. He passed for 404 yards and five touchdowns (both season highs) against Georgia Tech on Oct. 17. In the ACC Championship Game, he passed for 322 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 90 yards and a score against Notre Dame.
There's no doubt Lawrence was an incredible leader for the Tigers for three seasons, compiling a 38-2 record as their starting quarterback during that stretch, but he'll end up fourth in the Heisman voting this year.