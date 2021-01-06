4 Top Trade Targets for the Dallas Cowboys in 2021 Offseason

4 Top Trade Targets for the Dallas Cowboys in 2021 OffseasonJanuary 6, 2021
The Dallas Cowboys will be looking to make some big moves this offseason, including targeting a few players in potential trades.
It was a rough start to head coach Mike McCarthy's tenure in Dallas. Along with losing franchise quarterback Dak Prescott to a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5, the Cowboys came up just short in the NFC East playoff race, finishing the year with a 6-10 record.
Jerry Jones and the Cowboys front office will have a busy offseason between the draft and free agency, but they will also have an opportunity to make a trade or two that could add some promising talent on both sides of the ball.
Let's take a look at a few potential trade targets they might consider.
Stephon Gilmore, Cornerback, New England Patriots
The Dallas Cowboys selected Trevon Diggs in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft in an attempt to replace Byron Jones. The secondary could still use some help, though, and trading for a true No. 1 cornerback could help the defense out in a big way in 2021.
New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore could be on the move this offseason. He was the Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 but had a less productive campaign this year before being placed on injured reserve with a season-ending quad injury.
Rumors had emerged that Gilmore could potentially be dealt before the trade deadline, although he ended up staying put. New England's asking price had reportedly included a first-round pick and a player, which likely scared off teams inquiring about the All-Pro cornerback.
With just one year remaining on his contract, Gilmore's price tag could be a bit lower this offseason. Meanwhile, the Cowboys could use another starting-caliber cornerback, especially with Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis both entering free agency.
A $17.2 million cap hit in 2021 might be a lot to handle for the Cowboys. But if they are able to restructure some contracts this offseason, Gilmore would be a welcome addition to their defense.
Harrison Smith, Safety, Minnesota Vikings
Gilmore isn't the only defensive back the Cowboys could try to make a trade for this offseason. Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith is potentially a more realistic target heading into 2021.
Smith has spent his entire career with the Vikings after they took him in the first round of the 2012 NFL draft. He was selected to five consecutive Pro Bowls from 2015 to 2019, but that streak ended this year while he played on a struggling defense that gave up 29.7 points per game.
At 31 years old, Smith is entering the final year of his contract. He had been mentioned as a potential trade target before the deadline this season, but teams weren't interested in taking on the remainder of his deal.
The Cowboys could use some help at safety, as well as cornerback. Xavier Woods is entering free agency this offseason, and adding a veteran presence in the defensive backfield could give the defense a playmaker and leader in the locker room.
Smith will still count for $10.3 million against the cap next year, but he would be an upgrade for the Cowboys at safety.
Draft Assets
The Cowboys are in a tough cap situation, and if they want to bring back Dak Prescott with a big contract extension, they should consider shedding salaries in exchange for draft picks.
Although the number will likely change over the coming months, the Cowboys currently have just over $10 million in projected cap space for 2021. Even with a backloaded deal, that's not going to be enough to bring back Prescott considering he was rumored to be looking for $40 million per year prior to the 2020 season.
In order to afford such a massive contract extension for Prescott, they will need to free up cap space by trading away other players with big cap hits of their own, ideally in exchange for draft capital. Adding some draft picks would be nice, but the real priority would be offloading bloated contracts.
Ezekiel Elliott is one player who could be on the move after a disappointing 2020 season. He is set to count for $13.7 million against the cap in 2021 and is under contract through the 2026 season, so dealing him would free up a lot of money that could go to Dallas' star quarterback.
It could be tough to convince a team to take on such a hefty contract for a running back, but it would be a dream scenario for the Cowboys to offload his contract while getting a draft pick or two back in the process.
Sam Darnold, Quarterback, New York Jets
If the Cowboys aren't able to retain their franchise quarterback and Prescott walks in free agency, they'll need to find a stop-gap option with the potential to prove himself. No one would be a better fit in that situation than New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold.
Darnold has had a rough go of it with the Jets. After he came off the board with the third overall pick in 2018, the 23-year-old has gone just 13-25 as a starter, completing 59.6 percent of his passes with 45 touchdowns and 39 interceptions.
The Jets may be drafting Darnold's replacement with the second overall pick in April. If that happens, they could decide to trade away the incumbent and give him a chance to prove himself with a new team while still on the final year of his rookie deal.
If the Cowboys don't bring Prescott back and can't afford to sign another quarterback in free agency, Darnold could be a great option as they look to see if he could thrive in their offense. He would have plenty of weapons to throw to in CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup, his cap hit would be less than $10 million in 2021, and the Cowboys wouldn't be obligated to keep him after next year.
This would all depend on the Cowboys not re-signing Prescott and the Jets drafting a quarterback, but playing in Dallas would be an ideal fresh start for Darnold.