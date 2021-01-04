Panthers OC Joe Brady Reportedly Receives HC Interview Request from NFL Team

Brian Westerholt/Associated Press

Joe Brady's coaching stock continues to soar.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator was the subject of at least one interview request from a team as part of its head coaching search. Brady just wrapped up his first season with Carolina.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.