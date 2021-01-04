Giants' Joe Judge: Eagles Disrespected the Game by Benching Jalen Hurts vs. WFT

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

It's safe to say New York Giants head coach Joe Judge was not a fan of Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson's decision to put Nate Sudfeld in at quarterback during the fourth quarter of Sunday night's game against the Washington Football Team.

"To disrespect the game by going out there and not competing for 60 minutes to doing everything you can to help those players win—we will never do that as long as I'm the head coach of the New York Giants," Judge told reporters Monday.

The Giants would have won the NFC East if Philadelphia defeated Washington. Instead, the Football Team won the division title.

Ralph Vacchiano of SNY shared more of Judge's comments:

"I'll let Philadelphia speak for themselves as far as how they approached the game."

"Let me be very clear on this: We had 16 opportunities this year. That's it. We don't ever want to leave our fate in the hands of anyone else. We're not going to make excuses. Not now, not ever. We had our opportunities."

Judge correctly noted that Giants have no one to blame but themselves for their fate. It's hard to feel sorry about a 6-10 team not making the playoffs just because of the result of another game.

The Miami Dolphins, who went 10-6 in the AFC and also missed the playoffs, probably don't feel too sorry for the Giants.

Still, Pederson's decision raised some eyebrows.

With Carson Wentz inactive, Philadelphia turned to Sudfeld in the fourth quarter while facing a one-score deficit. He was abysmal and went 5-of-12 for 32 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception while also taking two sacks and losing a fumble.

It isn't as though Jalen Hurts was playing well at 7-of-20 for 72 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception, but he at least provided a rushing threat and scored twice on the ground. It isn't much of a stretch to suggest the Eagles would have given themselves a better opportunity to win the game if Hurts remained in.

Alas, Giants fans now have someone else to blame for their playoff-less season even though their team finished four games under .500.

As for Philadelphia, it can turn its attention toward the draft after securing the No. 6 overall pick with the controversial loss.