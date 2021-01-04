Vikings Rumors: Gary Kubiak Plans to Retire After 1 Season as OC in MIN

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Minnesota Vikings' revolving door of offensive coordinators could continue to spin this offseason.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported Monday that Kubiak "plans to retire" after just one season with the Vikings.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported earlier in the day Kubiak was "leaning towards retirement," though he may not have a decision for "several days or even weeks down the line."

Kubiak was hired as the team's assistant head coach and offensive adviser in January 2019 and elevated to the offensive coordinator role when Kevin Stefanski left to coach the Cleveland Browns this offseason.

The Vikings have had five different people fill the position throughout head coach Mike Zimmer's seven-year tenure, including Stefanski, John DeFilippo, Pat Shurmur and Norv Turner.

Kubiak has already retired once from coaching in the NFL, stepping down as the head coach of the Denver Broncos following the 2016 campaign, a year after he led the team to a victory in Super Bowl 50. He returned to Denver in July 2017 as a senior personnel adviser and served in that role for two seasons. The 59-year-old Kubiak was also the head coach of the Houston Texans from 2006 to '13.

The Vikings finished the 2020 campaign fourth in the league in total offense, averaging 393.3 yards per game, as quarterback Kirk Cousins posted a career-high 35 passing touchdowns and running back Dalvin Cook added a career-best 1,557 rushing yards. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson had a standout rookie campaign, with his 1,400 receiving yards ranking fourth at his position.

According to Pelissero, the team could look internally to fill the vacancy, with Gary Kubiak's son, Klint, having served as the Vikings quarterbacks coach for the previous two years.