Alabama's Jaylen Waddle Reportedly Expected to Practice Ahead of CFP Title Game

Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle is expected to return to practice Tuesday for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in October, according to Matt Zenitz of AL.com.

It's unknown if he will be available for next Monday's College Football Playoff title game against Ohio State, but returning to practice could put him on the right track.

Waddle last played in the Oct. 24 game against Tennessee when he suffered a high-ankle sprain and fracture during the opening kickoff. Head coach Nick Saban said at the time the receiver "would probably be out for the year."

When healthy, Waddle is one of the most exciting players in all of college football.

The junior had 557 receiving yards on just 25 catches in his first four games this season with at least 120 receiving yards in each game.

In parts of three seasons at Alabama, Waddle has 1,965 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns, adding three more touchdowns in the return game. As a freshman, the wideout ranked second on the team with 848 receiving yards, ahead of future NFL first-round pick Henry Ruggs and Heisman Trophy candidate DeVonta Smith.

Smith has picked up the slack with Waddle unavailable this season while John Metchie has also played well, but adding another dynamic weapon to the offense and special teams could make the Crimson Tide even tougher to defend.

Alabama already enters the final game of the year averaging 48.2 points per game.

Meanwhile, Waddle could also help his already high draft stock if he returns with a strong performance against Ohio State. According to ESPN, Waddle is the No. 11 overall player in the 2021 NFL draft class.