    Warriors' Steph Curry Shades Critics on IG After 62-Point Game vs. Blazers

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 4, 2021
    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) smiles after scoring his 62 points during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in San Francisco, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
    Steph Curry didn't say much when people were basking in his early-season struggles, but it's pretty clear he heard everything.

    The Golden State Warriors star took to Instagram after posting a career-high 62 points in Sunday's 137-122 win over the Portland Trail Blazers and made it clear he heard the growing chorus of critics.

    "Tonight was fun! Sometimes you don't have to say anything. Stay present, stay in the moment...Have fun. All glory to God," Curry posted on Instagram.

    The two-time MVP also joked with reporters after the game, harkening a Michael Jordan quote from The Last Dance

    "You've seen the Jordan meme, right? 'I took that personally,'" Curry said. "And I took that personally."

    Curry began the season with one of the worst shooting slumps of his career, as the Warriors were without Klay Thompson and Draymond Green out with injuries. Green has since returned to the lineup in limited fashion, but Golden State will be facing an uphill battle without Thompson all season, with Curry forced to shoulder the heavy load. The 32-year-old is now averaging a career-high and league-best 32.3 points per game. 

    Given the disappointing performances from Andrew Wiggins and Kelly Oubre Jr. thus far, the Warriors (3-3) will need more heroic nights like Sunday to stay competitive in the Western Conference playoff race. Curry appears motivated to get it done. 

