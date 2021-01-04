3 Takeaways from Steelers' Week 17 Loss

0 of 3

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers closed out the 2020 regular season with their fourth loss in five games. However, unlike some of the previous losses, this one didn't feel like a move in the wrong direction. Several key starters—including Ben Roethlisberger, T.J. Watt, Maurkice Pouncey and Cameron Heyward—sat this one out.

Yet, the Steelers still fell just a two-point conversion away from taking the Cleveland Browns to overtime. While it's worth noting that Cleveland was also short-handed due to COVID-19-related issues, this game should provide a fair amount of momentum heading into next weekend's wild-card rematch.

The Steelers lost, but they fought hard and perhaps learned a few things about themselves along the way. Here are three things we learned during Pittsburgh's 24-22 loss in Week 17.