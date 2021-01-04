3 Takeaways from Steelers' Week 17 Loss

3 Takeaways from Steelers' Week 17 LossJanuary 4, 2021
The Pittsburgh Steelers closed out the 2020 regular season with their fourth loss in five games. However, unlike some of the previous losses, this one didn't feel like a move in the wrong direction. Several key starters—including Ben Roethlisberger, T.J. Watt, Maurkice Pouncey and Cameron Heyward—sat this one out.
Yet, the Steelers still fell just a two-point conversion away from taking the Cleveland Browns to overtime. While it's worth noting that Cleveland was also short-handed due to COVID-19-related issues, this game should provide a fair amount of momentum heading into next weekend's wild-card rematch.
The Steelers lost, but they fought hard and perhaps learned a few things about themselves along the way. Here are three things we learned during Pittsburgh's 24-22 loss in Week 17.
The Run Defense Will Have to Be Better in Round 3
While the Steelers were far from full strength on defense, their inability to bottle up Cleveland's ground game was a bit concerning. Nick Chubb rushed for 108 yards on just 14 carries—though 47 of those came on an opening-drive touchdown run—and quarterback Baker Mayfield put the contest away with a designed scramble.
As a team, Cleveland averaged 6.2 yards per carry on Sunday.
Presumably, having key defenders like Watt and Heyward back in the lineup will go a long way toward improving the run defense. However, the ground game is the Browns' strength offensively, and Cleveland is likely to lean on it more in the third round of this AFC North battle.
If the Steelers can limit Cleveland's rushing offense, they'll put pressure on Mayfield to win with his arm. With Watt back in the lineup, that is going to prove difficult for the Browns' third-year signal-caller.
The Steelers were able to sack Mayfield four times even without Watt consistently coming off the edge on Sunday.
Joshua Dobbs Can Boost the Ground Game
Pittsburgh's 32nd-ranked rushing attack has been a problem for much of the season—and especially during the team's three-game losing streak. However, the Steelers may have found a supplementary option in third-string quarterback Joshua Dobbs.
The Steelers spelled starter Mason Rudolph with Dobbs, who finished with 20 yards on two carries. His use as an additional running option could continue in the postseason.
"We thought his mobility could be an X factor," head coach Mike Tomlin said, per Matthew Marczi of Steelers Dept. "It's a little-known fact Dobbs ran for 850 his last year at Tennessee. Running is an asset to him, so we just wanted to infuse that into the game."
It shouldn't be a surprise to see Dobbs running again against Cleveland next Sunday. If he does, it also won't be a surprise if he's effective.
Chase Claypool Is a Matchup Nightmare for Cleveland
The Browns were without No. 1 cornerback Denzel Ward, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week. They may not have him back for Wild Card Weekend, and that should provide Pittsburgh with a major offensive mismatch.
With Ward out of the lineup, Cleveland had no answer for rookie receiver Chase Claypool, who finished with 101 yards and a touchdown on five receptions. The damage he did could have been worse too, as Claypool caught just the five passes on 11 targets.
If Roethlisberger is able to connect with Claypool more consistently, the first-year pass-catcher could dominate the Browns in Round 3.
In fact, Roethlisberger should be able to pick apart the Cleveland secondary in general, if he isn't rusty following a week off. Rudolph threw for 315 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday, and he hasn't owned Cleveland the way that Big Ben traditionally has.
Roethlisberger has never lost to the Browns at Heinz Field.