Lakers News: Anthony Davis Talks Perimeter Game, Vogel Discusses Harrell, More

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

With a win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers moved to 5-2 on the season and settled into a three-game win streak. Without Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Alex Caruso in the victory, Los Angeles continued to test its revamped depth.

After the Memphis contest, the Lakers keyed in on two areas of focus: the aforementioned bench's upside (particularly with Talen Horton-Tucker and Montrezl Harrell) and the perimeter, playmaking role of Anthony Davis.

The former has been a running exploratory theme this season, while the latter emerged as a subject of critique following the team's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. The roles of Davis, Horton-Tucker and Harrell all appear to be evolving as the year progresses.