Lakers News: Latest Buzz on Anthony Davis, Montrezl Harrell and More

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Davis has played in three Lakers games this year, including both losses. A recurring theme in those defeats? A lack of free-throw attempts. While AD averaged 8.5 attempts from the line last season, he attempted just 2.0 in each loss.

Similarly, the seven-time All-Star averaged 17.7 field goal attempts during his first year in Hollywood, but he put up a modest 14.0 in the Blazers loss. According to Davis's postgame conversation with the L.A. Times' Dan Woike, that lack of aggression was intentional and, evidently, a mistake.

Noting that he didn't want to force the issue after an unselfish Los Angeles squad beat the Minnesota Timberwolves without him, AD tried to fit into the system and find his rhythm. After the disappointing loss, he recognizes that it's probably better for the team if he goes and gets his: "I gotta score the ball, simple as that ... I've got to be more aggressive, just go out there and score the basketball."

This was similarly echoed by Vogel, who specified that the game plan needs to put an emphasis on ensuring Davis is "involved in the offense" early on.