3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 17 Win

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

When the NFL playoffs get underway Saturday, the Green Bay Packers won't be in action. That's because for the first time since the 2011 season, they have earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

On Sunday, the Packers secured the top spot in the conference by defeating the Chicago Bears 35-16 at Soldier Field, sweeping the season series against Chicago in the process.

This time, the Bears trailed by only five points for most of the fourth quarter, but the Packers scored a pair of touchdowns in the final four minutes to seal the victory. Needing a win to secure the No. 1 seed, Green Bay pulled it out to finish the regular season at 13-3.

Now, the Packers will wait to see who they will host in the divisional round. It could be the Bears, who are the No. 7 seed, if they upset the New Orleans Saints in the Wild Card Round.

Here are three takeaways from Green Bay's win in Sunday's regular-season finale.