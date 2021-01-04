3 Takeaways from Browns' Week 17 Win

0 of 3

David Richard/Associated Press

At long last, the Cleveland Browns are heading back to the NFL playoffs.

After failing to reach the postseason since the 2002 season (the longest active playoff drought in the NFL), the Browns secured their spot in this year's 14-team field with a 24-22 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland on Sunday.

Now, the AFC North rivals will meet again in the Wild Card Round this upcoming Sunday night in Pittsburgh.

Although the Steelers rested Ben Roethlisberger, they still gave the Browns a close game at the end, scoring a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns after falling behind by 15 points. However, Pittsburgh couldn't score a game-tying two-point conversion with 1 minute, 23 seconds left, and Cleveland held on for the victory.

The Browns are the No. 6 seed in the AFC and will travel to Heinz Field to face the No. 3-seeded Steelers for the third meeting between the teams this season.

Here are three takeaways from Cleveland's win in Sunday's regular-season finale.