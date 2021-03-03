    Luka Doncic Out for Mavericks vs. Thunder with Back Injury

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIMarch 4, 2021
    Alerted 7m ago in the B/R App

    Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic celebrates after scoring and drawing a foul during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers in Los Angeles Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
    Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

    Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic was ruled out of Wednesday night's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a lower back injury, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

    Wednesday marks the Mavs' final game before the All-Star break. Doncic, who was named an All-Star starter, is still expected to play in the exhibition on Sunday.

    After a slow start to the season, Doncic started to turn things around with a 27-point, 15-rebound, seven-assist performance against the Miami Heat on New Year's Day. Unfortunately, it came at a cost as the 21-year-old missed the following game against the Chicago Bulls with a bruised left quad. 

    Doncic's status was still undetermined 90 minutes before tipoff against the Bulls, so it's unclear if the injury was one he could've played through. Either way, the team decided not to risk it with its franchise cornerstone. 

    Instead, Jalen Brunson and Trey Burke saw their minutes increase in Chicago, and they can expect a similar bump with Doncic sidelined again. 

    The Mavericks (17-16) need the guard on the floor and healthy at all costs—even if he's still trying to find his rhythm from behind the arc—as he demands the defense's full attention whenever he's playing. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Through 32 games, Doncic is averaging 28.6 points, 9.0 assists and 8.4 rebounds. 

    He'll hope to keep pumping those numbers up when he's able to return. 

    Related

      Booker Talks Ejection vs. Lakers

      'I've heard worse things and seen worse things said during least important games and nothing was done about it'

      Booker Talks Ejection vs. Lakers
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Booker Talks Ejection vs. Lakers

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Best Trade Mavs Can Offer Pelicans for J.J. Redick

      Best Trade Mavs Can Offer Pelicans for J.J. Redick
      Dallas Mavericks logo
      Dallas Mavericks

      Best Trade Mavs Can Offer Pelicans for J.J. Redick

      Brett Siegel
      via NBA Analysis Network

      New Harden Trade Details 👀👂

      Rockets backed out. Heat almost landed Harden. Insiders tell us how messy the blockbuster negotiations got. Read the latest 📲

      New Harden Trade Details 👀👂
      NBA logo
      NBA

      New Harden Trade Details 👀👂

      Farbod Esnaashari
      via Bleacher Report

      How to watch Mavericks vs. Thunder: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

      How to watch Mavericks vs. Thunder: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
      Dallas Mavericks logo
      Dallas Mavericks

      How to watch Mavericks vs. Thunder: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

      CBSSports.com
      via CBSSports.com